Good Shepherd United Methodist
1201 Leta Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
Colorado Springs, MN
View Map
Dale Eugene Littlefield Obituary
Dale Eugene Littlefield, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his Colorado Springs, Colo. home May 16, 2019.
Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Colorado Springs. Interment will be held in Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Dale is survived by his wife Linda of 51 years; daughters Bonnie (Chip) Gregg of Cripple Creek, Colo., Brenda (Jeff)?Block of Aptos, Calif. and Sheila (Dave)?Orser of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Elton Littlefield (May 1, 1986), Leila Littlefield (September 6, 1992) and sister Marlene Dwinell (April 7, 2015).
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 23 to May 27, 2019
