Dale Jacobsen, 81, of Redwood Falls, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
Private Family Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Dale Leroy Jacobsen was born December 19, 1938 to Gilbert and Irene (Zamzow) Jacobsen in Clements. He was one of eight children.
Dale attended grade school in Clements and high school in Springfield.
On July 12, 1959, Dale married Janice Quiram and to this union two children were born, Jodi and Chad. The couple later divorced.
Dale served in the U.S. Army for two years, being stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., before returning to Redwood Falls, where he has resided since. After he returned to Redwood Falls, he worked for his dad's construction business for many years, before eventually starting Dale Jacobsen Construction. Dale was an amazing builder, he built many homes and buildings in the area, including Wood Dale Nursing Home. He was very skilled with his hands and he would craft beautiful wooden toy boxes for each of his grandchildren. After retirement, Dale continued to use his skills to make bird houses and other unique items that he would gift to his family and friends.
On November 5, 1983, Dale married Marlis Pederson. The couple enjoyed traveling to numerous beautiful places. Their two favorites were the fall colors in Germany and New England states. They were often on the lookout for antiques, which they both enjoyed collecting.
Dale was always interested in coins and had quite the collection at one time. He loved watching the Twins and Wheel of Fortune, he rarely missed an episode. Dale enjoyed old cars and being outdoors. He loved watching birds and other wildlife that would frequently be in the yard. His beloved dog, Buddy, would often be seen on his lap, they were the best of friends. Dale and Marlis always referred to the porch as their happy place; they spent as much time out there as the Minnesota weather would allow. Dale had a great sense of humor. He was kindhearted and always willing to lend a helping hand. Dale had a welcoming smile and a big warm heart. He will be greatly missed.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marlis; children: Jodi (John) of Lakewood, Calif. and Chad of Richfield; siblings: Vernon (Gwen) of Fort Washington, Md., Carmen Steffl of Colorado, Joann Forbrook of Lakeville, Bud (Sandee) of Savage, and Roger of Henderson; sister-in-law, Evie of Lakeville; step-children: Scott (Sarah) Norman of Lino Lakes and Beret Norman (Seth Thomas) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren: Britany Baune of Lakewood, Jackee Tiffany of St. Paul, Bryce and Anja Norman of Lino Lakes, Solveig Norman, and Niko Thomas both of Boise; and great grandsons: Anthony Bautista and Alexander Carrasco both of Lakewood.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert (Mary) and Irene and brothers, Rollie and Loren.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020