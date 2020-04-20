|
Tender, gentle, kind, loving, patient and peaceful. A master of caramel rolls, fine dinners and every type of family care. A gardener and green thumb extraordinaire. A crossword solver, a writer of verse and tale; a seamstress of both cloth and dream. A woman of immeasurable worth.
She was an angel of God's fold who has been returned to him.
Dallene Lanners of Renville passed away quietly at the age of 99 April 12, 2020 at RenVilla Nursing Home.
Due to pandemic constraints a traditional funeral service will not be held at this time. A private ceremony officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Vanderhooft was held at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville Saturday, April 18. Burial will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis today.
Dallene Gertrude Neumann was born February 3, 1921 in Meriden Township, Steele County to Edward and Gertrude Neumann. She attended rural elementary school and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1937.
After graduation she worked as an assistant to Dr. Roberts in Owatonna as well as in the Steele County Court House. She was proficient in shorthand, and she was a member of National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Club.
In February 1948 Dallene married John Zack. Tragically he preceded her in death in August 1948.
Dallene was blessed to find love again when she met Ray Lanners in Waseca. On November 6, 1954 Dallene and Ray were united in marriage in Redwood Falls. Their first home together was in Delhi where they raised their daughters, Lynn and Cindy.
Dallene served at various times as treasurer for the Village of Delhi and from 1967-71 was the cook for the Delhi Public School. For 30 years, until her retirement in June 1990, she worked as a public servant in the recorder's office of Redwood County.
In 1991 Dallene and Ray relocated to Renville where they enjoyed many happy years of retirement together. They loved visiting and entertaining family, fishing, gardening, card playing, dancing, a bit of gambling and special occasion dinners.
Dallene was an enthusiastic reader, gardener, seamstress and cook until Macular Degeneration claimed her sight in March 2015. In July 2015 she moved to the RenVilla Care Center where she has been under tender loving care by their wonderful and gracious staff. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all the staff there.
She is survived by her daughter Lynn (Grand Meadow), daughter Cindy Peterson, son-in-law Wyatt, grandsons Murray and Elijah (Hanover); her brother Dale and sister-in-law Shelia (Fresno, Calif.) and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Dallene was preceded in death by her husband Ray (2010), husband John (1948), her parents, brother Eldon and sister-in-law Hazel.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020