Daniel MacDonald, 71, of Maynard, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his residence. A celebration of life was held Tuesday, August 11 at Maynard Lutheran Church.
Daniel D. MacDonald was born July 11, 1949, the son of Alick and Joyce (Bennett) MacDonald in St. Paul. He attended school in St. Paul. Dan was employed as a cook for many years.
Dan was united in marriage to Sandy Rasche September 14, 1996, where they made their home in East Bethel. Later in life they moved to Maynard, where they retired.
Dan is survived by his wife Sandy, two dogs Ginger and Phonix, one cat Princess, his brother David (Cathy) MacDonald of Bloomfield, N.M., brother-in-law Dennis (Marilyn) Rasche of Blue Earth; two sisters-in-law Patty (Jerome) Goblirsch of Fairmont and Wendy (Brad) Rachuy of Dundee, nephew Duslin Rachuy and three special friends Sandra Dosseth of Maynard, Cactus Harguth of Maynard and Vicky Helget of Sleepy Eye.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles and his best friend and companion, his dog Tina.