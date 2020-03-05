Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
(507) 925-4145
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Echo, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Echo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Kuehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Jeannette (Kreft) Kuehn


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Jeannette (Kreft) Kuehn Obituary
The funeral service for Darlene Kuehn, 83, of Redwood Falls, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will take place from 4 until 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Echo Cemetery following the service.
Darlene Jeannette (Kreft) Kuehn was born February 20, 1937, in Echo Township, to Leo and Verna (Marotzke) Kreft. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta. Darlene attended country school in districts 3 and 68 before graduating from Milroy High School in 1954. After graduation, Darlene worked as a bookkeeper for the Milroy Coop Creamery.
Darlene was united in marriage to Marlin Kuehn May 23, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta by Pastor Walter Nommensen. Darlene was a homemaker, and together she and Marlin raised their family on a farm near Echo. The couple moved to Redwood Falls in 1996.
Darlene's faith was very important to her, and she was active at Peace Lutheran Church. She was a member of the parish Ladies Aid and LWMS, and she taught Sunday School, release time and Vacation Bible School for many years. Darlene enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery. She spent many hours researching and compiling family genealogy. Darlene especially enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
Darlene passed away at the Parkview Nursing Home in Belview Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marlin, of Redwood Falls; children Bernie (Rosemary) Kuehn of Milroy, Amy (Dale) MacArthur of Marshall, Brenda (Larry) Olsen of Lake Benton and Kathy (Glen) LaVoy of Cottonwood; grandchildren Alexander (Hannah) MacArthur, Kayla (Josh) Welvaert, Isabella (Taylor) Johnson, Samuel MacArthur, Brady (Mindee) Olson, Terron Olson, Karissa Olsen, Krystal (Jon) Gottsman, Taylor LaVoy, Dalton LaVoy (special friend Brenna Rubendall), Kylie LaVoy and Grace LaVoy; great-grandchildren Autumn, Pippa and Emry MacArthur and Oliver Olson; brother Floyd (Vonnie) Kreft; brother-in-law Andy Anderson; step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Tanner LaVoy; sister Pearl Anderson; brother-in-law Orville Kuehn and nephew Lonnie Kuehn.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -