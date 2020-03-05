|
|
The funeral service for Darlene Kuehn, 83, of Redwood Falls, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Echo. Visitation will take place from 4 until 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Echo Cemetery following the service.
Darlene Jeannette (Kreft) Kuehn was born February 20, 1937, in Echo Township, to Leo and Verna (Marotzke) Kreft. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta. Darlene attended country school in districts 3 and 68 before graduating from Milroy High School in 1954. After graduation, Darlene worked as a bookkeeper for the Milroy Coop Creamery.
Darlene was united in marriage to Marlin Kuehn May 23, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Vesta by Pastor Walter Nommensen. Darlene was a homemaker, and together she and Marlin raised their family on a farm near Echo. The couple moved to Redwood Falls in 1996.
Darlene's faith was very important to her, and she was active at Peace Lutheran Church. She was a member of the parish Ladies Aid and LWMS, and she taught Sunday School, release time and Vacation Bible School for many years. Darlene enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery. She spent many hours researching and compiling family genealogy. Darlene especially enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
Darlene passed away at the Parkview Nursing Home in Belview Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Marlin, of Redwood Falls; children Bernie (Rosemary) Kuehn of Milroy, Amy (Dale) MacArthur of Marshall, Brenda (Larry) Olsen of Lake Benton and Kathy (Glen) LaVoy of Cottonwood; grandchildren Alexander (Hannah) MacArthur, Kayla (Josh) Welvaert, Isabella (Taylor) Johnson, Samuel MacArthur, Brady (Mindee) Olson, Terron Olson, Karissa Olsen, Krystal (Jon) Gottsman, Taylor LaVoy, Dalton LaVoy (special friend Brenna Rubendall), Kylie LaVoy and Grace LaVoy; great-grandchildren Autumn, Pippa and Emry MacArthur and Oliver Olson; brother Floyd (Vonnie) Kreft; brother-in-law Andy Anderson; step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Tanner LaVoy; sister Pearl Anderson; brother-in-law Orville Kuehn and nephew Lonnie Kuehn.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020