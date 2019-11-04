|
Darlene M. Hansen, 82, of Morgan, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Brookdale Senior Living in Eagan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan, with burial to follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery in Morgan. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue at the church Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Darlene Hansen, the daughter of Michael Schouvieller and Mayme (Esplan) Schouvieller, was born January 5, 1937, in Morgan.
She grew up in Morgan and graduated from the Morgan School. Darlene married Alvin Hansen September 30, 1956, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Morgan. They started their married life in St. Louis Park before moving back to Morgan in 1978. They were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Dana.
Darlene was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, where she was active with CCW, Rosary and cleaning the church.
Darlene also worked at Artesyn Technologies in Redwood Falls for 32 years. She loved her gardening and playing cards with the neighbors.
Darlene is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Jon) Nelson of Lakeville and Dana Stenger of Maple Grove, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, brothers, Richard (Phyllis) Schouvieller of Morgan and Joseph Schouvieller of Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mayme Schouvieller, husband, Alvin, and three brothers and two sisters.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019