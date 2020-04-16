|
Darlene Mae Albertson, 70, of Walnut Grove, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 of congestive heart failure at Our House of Murray County in Slayton.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Walnut Grove Cemetery with radio frequency transmission in your vehicles/Facebook Live feed at English Lutheran Church Walnut Grove Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Darlene is survived by her husband Dean Albertson of 52 years; sons: Rob (Laura) of Revere and Charlie (Caitlin) of St. Clair; grandchildren: Dylan, Joseph and Mae; siblings: Joanne Mueller of Apple Valley, Murial (Harlan) Campbell of Currie and Judy Johnson of Buffalo and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, two brothers David and David and a sister Mary Ann.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020