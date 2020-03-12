|
The funeral service for Darrell Zimmer, 87, of Redwood Falls, will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will take place at the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Darrell Gene Zimmer was born on the family farm in Flora Township, Renville County, March 5, 1933, to Clifford and Esther (Houseman) Zimmer. He grew up on the farm and was a member of Flora Lutheran Church. Darrell attended country school through the sixth grade, then graduated from Danube High School in 1951. Darrell was drafted into the Army in 1953, and he served with the 18th Engineer Battalion motor pool in West Germany during the Korean Conflict. After returning home in 1955, Darrell began farming one mile from the family farm.
On September 9, 1955 Darrell was united in marriage to Marlene Lamb at Belview Lutheran Church in Belview. The couple moved with their family to Redwood Falls in 1963, where they operated a dairy farm. Darrell began working as a maintenance manager for Control Data in 1968. He worked in the same building for 33 years, even as the company name changed from Control Data to Zytec to Artesyn, retiring in 2001.
After retirement, Darrell and Marlene enjoyed taking bus tours around North America. Together they explored the east and west coasts, as well as Florida and Canada.
In his spare time, Darrell enjoyed golfing and building model trains and planes. He was a master woodworker, constructing shelves and cabinets for family and friends. Darrell also could be found visiting with friends at local coffee shops around Redwood Falls.
Darrell died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wood Dale Nursing Home in Redwood Falls.
He is survived by his children Kevin (Laura) Zimmer of Granite Falls, Brian (Sharon) Zimmer of Alex, Okla., Ward (Joana) Zimmer of Cottage Grove and Donna (Greg) Ulrich of Stewart; grandchildren Jeremy Rustad, Shannon Jensen, Nana Zimmer, Daniela Zimmer, Zachary Zimmer, Michaela Zimmer, Christopher Ulrich and April Lawrence; great-grandchildren Hailey Jensen, Addison Jensen, Alexis Jensen, RayAnn Lawrence and Adelynn Ulrich; sister-in-law Evelyn Zimmer and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marlene, brother Norman and brothers-in-law Leslie (Una) Lamb and Raynard Lamb.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association in Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020