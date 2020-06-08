David George Wood
Our beloved dad, David George Wood, of Redwood Falls passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, at 9:40 a.m.
Daughter Jenny was holding his hand, while daughter Joanie was telling him how much she loved him (via FaceTime from Florida).
A Private Family and Friends Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in Redwood Falls Cemetery. The family regrets needing to limit the gathering to only invited family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However an online broadcast will be available by 3 p.m. June 11 on the church's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCDng28J92FHBCvAUIoq5eBQ>. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Thank You.
