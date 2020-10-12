David Lawrence Asche, 68, passed away October 5, 2020, at CentreCare Hospital in St. Cloud.
Dave was born March 26, 1952, in Willmar to Henry Jr. and Dorothy (Ulferts) Asche.
He graduated from Raymond High School in 1970 and went on to attend Worthington Community College and Brainerd Technical College. During this time, he met Vicki Morin of Sunburg and they were married June 28, 1975. They spent the next few years living in Willmar and Dover before moving to Belview in 1982 where Dave began working for Belview State Bank. After 15 years with the bank, Dave (and Vicki) acquired the Belview State Agency and established Asche Insurance Agency in 1997, which remains in business today.
Dave treasured his time at the lake by spending it with family and friends or just relaxing on his own. He was fiercely proud of his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren. Dave was an avid gardener and a loyal Minnesota sports fan. He was driven, hardworking, and a bit of a dreamer – which led to a never ending list of projects and a well-lived life. He had many great friends who can vouch for his well-told stories, sense of humor and wit.
Dave is survived by his wife of 45 years: Vicki Asche of Alexandria and Belview; two children: Tim (Jen) Asche of Brainerd and Carrie (Wes) Matson of Encinitas, Calif.; six grandchildren: Alex, Aiden, Audrey, Leighton, Calvin, and Sydney; two brothers: Harlan (Jayne) Asche of Raymond and Marvin (Teri) Asche of Raymond; and sister-in-law: Cindy Asche of Hancock.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Asche.
A small private memorial service will be held in Alexandria due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Come spring or summer of 2021 – when the time is right – Dave's family is planning a larger gathering in Belview to celebrate his life.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.