David (Dave) L. Ness, 69, of Redwood Falls passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home in Redwood Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
David Loren Ness was born November 1, 1950, to Harold and Grace (Johnson) Ness in Olivia. He graduated from high school in Hector and then attended school at the Control Data Institute.
On January 7, 1989, Dave married Ane Marie Hoffbeck in Redwood Falls. They made their life together in Redwood Falls. Dave worked as an Electronics Technician for Artesyn, where he worked for 30 years and retired in 2006.
Dave was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where he served in many roles during worship services over the years as well as on the Church Council.
Dave is survived by his wife, Ane Ness of Redwood Falls; stepsons, Chad Eisenbarth and (girlfriend Sherry) of Franklin, Jayme (Jodi) Eisenbarth of Lakeville and son Dylan (Shannon) Ness of Glencoe; five grandchildren; Jade, Jalyn, Kylie, Luke and Kati; brothers, Gary (Terrylee) Ness of Hector, Mike (Connie) Ness of Rochester, sister, Alison (Fred) Nelson of Aiea, Hawaii, and brother Mark(Tammy) Ness of Coon Rapids.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Grace Ness and a brother, Keith Ness.
Dave will always be remembered for his kindness and selfless nature.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020