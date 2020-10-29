David Woelfel, 79, of Olivia, formerly of Franklin, died October 26, 2020 at the Renville County Hospital in Olivia.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Birch Coulee Township, rural Franklin. A public visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be videotaped and uploaded to David's Tribute wall on Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home website, www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
David was born June 21, 1941 at the hospital in Franklin. David was the son of Charles and Theresa (Kahnke) Woelfel. He had attended Morton Elementary school for a short time, he was raised on the family farm in Birch Coulee Township, Renville County. In 1997 he moved to Olivia to live with his two siblings.
David so enjoyed working at ACTS, where he received a certificate for working for 43 years and really enjoyed getting paid. Every good meal included radishes and onions. David enjoyed watching METV, old TV shows like "The Lone Ranger" and "Hawaii 5-O."
David loved taking naps and having a routine. He also enjoyed spending time with family.
David will be dearly missed by his brother, Lenus Woelfel of Bloomington, and guardians, Sheila and John Robinson of Franklin and many nieces and nephews, along with friends at ACTS and REM Group Home.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Theresa Woelfel; siblings, Joseph (Joan) Woelfel, Paul (Jeanet) Woelfel, Irene (Harold) Tersteeg, James Woelfel, Rachel Woelfel, Charles Woelfel, Victor (Darlene) Woelfel and sister-in-law, Marlene Woelfel.
Blessed be his memory.