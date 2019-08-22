Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Echo Community Center
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Echo Community Center
Dean Thomas Pederson Obituary
Dean Thomas Pederson, 64, of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Echo, passed away tragically as the result of a car accident July 24, 2019.
Private family burial will be in the Echo Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Echo Community Center from 1:30 – 4 p.m. with remarks at 2 p.m. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association is caring for the family.
Dean is survived by his wife Lisa Renee Pederson of Beaumont; daughters Tara Nolan (Shane), Tori Sheard, Kelly Schodjt (Jeff), Kristy Theobald-Carlson (Neal) and son Joshua Theobald (Jeanne) and by grandchildren Dustin, Brandon, Anthony, Connor (Kelly), Moira (Kristy), Hannah, Ethan, Chloe (Joshua), Tavo and Luca (Tara) and great-grandson Aiden (Dustin).
Dean is also survived by his brother David (Karen) of Echo and sisters Penny and Patti Pederson of Eden Prairie, along with niece Jennifer (Matt) Schneringer, Adam, Kate and Caleb and nephew/godson Scott (Natalie) Pederson, Sydney, Mallory and Aubrey; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a host of friends near and far.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother Marian (1978) and father Dick (2012).
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
