Debbie Kay Zempel, 65, died while in hospice care at Oak Hills Nursing Home in New Ulm October 3, 2019.
Funeral Service was held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – North Chapel in New Ulm, with a visitation held one-hour prior. Pastor Tim Anderson officiated.
To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guest book, please visit: www.mvfh.org.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Margie and Lloyd Zempel and survived by her sister, Glenis (Jeanie) Zempel of St. Louis Park; dear friend, Meg Jakubiec of New Ulm and her extended family.
Debbie was born January 26, 1954 in Granite Falls with wispy blonde hair and twinkling blue eyes.
Even though life threw Debbie some curveballs, she remained resilient and found joy in family, friendships, celebrations and kitty cats throughout her life.
Debbie attended elementary and high school in Redwood Falls and moved to New Ulm as an adult. She worked for more than 40 years at MRCI, receiving a plaque for years of dedicated service.
A couple years ago, she retired to easier work at EASE and spent her days creating art, watching movies and hanging out with friends.
Debbie loved the color purple, kitty cats, soap operas, game shows, Pizza Ranch, garage sales, summer camp at Lake Shetek and Jackpot Junction.
Please join us as we remember her life and hold her in our hearts.
