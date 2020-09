Debra Balsley, 65, of Morton died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Morton with burial following in the Morton City Cemetery.Arrangements were with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Blessed be her memory.