|
|
Delores "Dee" Roiger, 82, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home in Springfield.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the St. Raphael's Catholic Cemetery in Springfield.
To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org.
Delores "Dee" Ann Miller was born August 13, 1937 to Edgar and Viola (Petersen) Miller in Lamberton. She graduated from Sanborn High School in 1955 and went to school for nursing in Redwood Falls.
Dee worked at the hospital until she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Roiger, Sr., June 18, 1957 in Sanborn. Their union was blessed with five children, whom Delores dedicated her life to raising. In addition to making a home for her husband and children, Dee also worked 12 years at St. John's Lutheran Home, where she eventually retired.
Delores touched the hearts of many. Known to her family as "Nan," her friends as "Dee," and her great-grandchildren as "GG," she treasured all the time she was able to spend with those she loved.
Dee also loved spending time in her flower garden, going fishing and watching sports, especially the Twins, Vikings and Minnesota hockey teams. Dee had a musical and artistic gift. She played the piano, accordion, and the ukulele. She also maintained a very well-kept house, life and style – her signature white blouse being a fond memory to many.
There was always a lot to cheers to with Dee. During her many family and friend outings, they would enjoy her signatures dishes like coffee, lobster, sweets, Ray's salads, Essig chicken, fruit cake,and lutefisk. Dee always ordered an E&J Brandy and Coke and everyone would have a cheers to the occasion or to life. She may no longer be with us to cheers at our dinners, but she is cheering us all on in her new home in Heaven.
Dee will be dearly missed.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Sue Steffl of Springfield; sons, Paul Roiger of Coral Gables, Fla., Mark (Kate) Roiger of Granite Falls, Joseph (Tara) Roiger, Jr. of New Prague; six grandchildren, Molly Slama, Shane Steffl, Morgan Roiger, Jacob Roiger, Emily Roiger, Allison Roiger; two great-grandchildren, Josephina and Maxwell Slama; sisters, Joyce Zimmerman of Windom, Carol Rogotzke of Jeffers and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Peter Roiger, Sr.; her parents; son, Jon Roiger and sister, Margie Loose.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019