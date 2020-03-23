|
Delores Vanderwerf, 88, of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Methodist Park Nicollet Medical Center in St. Louis Park.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, family services by invite only will be at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice. com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Delores Della (Lieske) Vanderwerf was born February 24, 1932 to Louis and Della (Koch) Lieske in Vesta. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta. Delores attended school in Vesta and graduated from Redwood Falls High School with the class of 1950.
On May 16, 1954 Delores was united in marriage to Warren Vanderwerf at St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta. Together the couple made their home in Redwood Falls, where they have resided ever since. Over the years, Delores worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Reede Gray Elementary School as an aid and for her husband at Herrold's Shoe Store. She often did volunteer work and belonged to a Birthday club. Delores was a long-time member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran church in Redwood Falls, where she taught Release Time and was a member of the Vesper guild. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of Bridge and Wist clubs. Delores loved to bake and entertain. She enjoyed being a homemaker for her husband and children and was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved entertaining and spending time with her family and friends – especially her children and grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her husband Warren of 65 years; children: Doug (Lynn), Mark (Rita), Tom (Barb) and Lori (Brian) Taube; nine grandchildren: Matt Vanderwerf, Kate Vanderwerf, Tim (Lacy) Vanderwerf, Molly (Matt) Ihnen, Laura Vanderwerf, Brandon (Raji) Vanderwerf, Justin (Tiffany) Vanderwerf, Andrew Taube and Dylan Taube; seven great-grandchildren: Dawson, Harper, Sylvie, Lila, Mikah, Farrah and Owen and twin sister Doris Kopacek of Willmar.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ardys Tordsen.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020