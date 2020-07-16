1/1
Delores Mae (Donner) Leonard
1933 - 2020
A memorial graveside service for Delores Leonard, 87, of Benson, formerly of Echo and Belview, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Echo Cemetery.
Out of respect and caution for elderly family members, attendees are asked to please wear masks and respect social distancing.
Delores Mae (Donner) Leonard was born April 6, 1933 in Belview to Clarence and Gladys (Harried) Donner. She grew up in Belview and graduated from Belview High School in 1951.
On October 12, 1951, she was married to Jerome Bernardy in South Dakota. While Jerome served in the U.S. Army, the family lived in Wisconsin, Colorado, Michigan and Orleans, France. After his discharge, the couple made their home in Echo. Jerome died in 1985.
In 1987, Delores married Buddy Leonard at the American Lutheran Church in Echo. Delores worked as a receptionist for Dr. Hudec, as a lab assistant for Dr. Sampson in Benson, as a secretary at the Echo School and for the Echo Enterprise. She enjoyed traveling, reading, visiting friends and playing cards.
Delores died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Scandi Haven Assisted Living Center in Benson.
She is survived by her husband, Buddy, of Benson, sons Bruce (and Sandy) Bernardy of Benson and Brad (and Lynette) Bernardy of Spencer, Iowa, stepsons Brian, Greg, Brad and Randy Leonard, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome Bernardy, great-grandson Nathan Bernardy and sister Judy Beck.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Echo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
(507) 925-4145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
