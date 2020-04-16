|
Deloryia "Lorie" Blankenhagen, 88, of Renville died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Renville.
Deloryia June Blankenhagen was born June 3, 1931 to Fred and Grace (McFarland) Hult in Johnsonville Township near Milroy. She was baptized and confirmed in Milroy. On May 27, 1949, Deloryia graduated from Milroy High School.
Lorie was united in marriage to Darvin "Doc" Blankenhagen June 26, 1949. They were blessed with six children. After living in various places, they made their home in Renville.
She worked at Control Data in Redwood Falls for many years and then worked for Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Coop as miscellaneous lead until retiring in 1996. While she was working she was a member of the union, local 369G. Lorie was a full-time grandma after retiring. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Renville, the Legion Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary and the bloodmobile. Lorie enjoyed playing cards, bingo, going to the casino and campfires.
She loved coloring and drawing. Throughout the years she collected many coins and teddy bears. Lorie had an immeasurable love for her family. She was always willing to help her loved ones.
She made numerous batches of homemade noodles for when her family was all together.
Lorie will be remembered for her unforgettable smile and fun loving personality.
Lorie is survived by her children: Peggy Hanson of Renville, Roger Blankenhagen of Nimrod, Robin (and Mike) Harvey of West Des Moines, Iowa, Troy (and Jodi) Blankenhagen of Clinton and Toni Blankenhagen of Renville; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon (and Garry) Pascher of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorie was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace Hult; husband, Darvin "Doc"; son, Richard Blankenhagen; son-in-law, Michael Hanson; grandson, Shane Blankenhagen; great-granddaughter, Krista Houck; two great-great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Juniper; and her two sisters and their spouses.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020