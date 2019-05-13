|
|
Dennis David Cole, 77, of Belview, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Funeral Services were held Friday, May 10 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the Rock Dell East Cemetery Swedes Forest Township Section 27. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Belview First Responders, Belview Fire Department, Rock Dell Lutheran Church in rural Belview, Grace Lutheran Church in Belview or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Dennis David Cole was born October 8, 1941 to Sanford and Rose (Neumann) Cole just outside of Delhi in Redwood County. He graduated from Belview High School in 1959. After graduation he worked construction building pole barns in many different states.
Denny also worked on the harvest run from Oklahoma to North Dakota. He joined the U.S. Army in 1962 and served for two years.
On January 2, 1965, Denny married Barbara Weidemann in Seaforth. They lived in Delhi for the first two years of their marriage. In 1967, they bought their farm in Swedes Forest Township and have resided there ever since. Denny loved their farm and the neighborhood they lived in. He often commented "I love my life!"
Denny loved listening to old time country music and spending time with his grandchildren. He would drive miles out of the way to see how the crops were doing or just to buy a specific brand of ice cream. Denny passed away nearly two weeks after suffering a massive stroke that arose after complications from a heart attack last November and bypass surgeries.
Dennis is survived by his wife Barb of 54 years; children Anne (Dean) Cole Patterson of Thamesville, Ontario, Canada and David Cole of Bloomington; grandchildren Jacob and Meg Patterson of Thamesville and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Roger Cole and sisters Janet Hoover and Mary Young.
He will be dearly missed.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from May 13 to May 20, 2019