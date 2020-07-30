Dennis Paul Fennern, 85, of Lucan, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, GUESTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK and practice social distancing guidelines. A 50 percent indoor occupancy restriction will be maintained. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dennis Paul Fennern was born May 20, 1935 to Walter and Lillian (Werner) Fennern in Willow Lake Township. He graduated from Wabasso High School in 1955. He later joined the Army, where he spent 16 months in Korea and was honorably discharged.
On June 2, 1957, Dennis married his high school sweetheart Donna Wegner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan. She was the love of his life for 63 years. Dennis served more than 40 years on the Trinity church council and was its president for more than 20 years. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, and each year enjoyed hosting a "youth hunt" on his 80 acres of CREP land. Dennis enjoyed mornings playing cards with the gang at the "C-Store" in Wabasso, where they solved many of the world's problems. He loved hunting, fishing and attending his grandchildren's activities. The light of his life was his family whom he bragged about to everyone that would listen. Dennis loved God, his family, friends and community. He will be missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife Donna of 63 years; children: Juanita (Kelly) Mulligan of Eden Prairie, Paige (Scott) Altermatt of Wabasso, Shaun (Karen) Fennern of Lucan, Babette (Scott) Lothert of St. Cloud and Nicole (Jamie Herrick) Fennern of Elgin, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Clarice Koosman of Chaska, Walter and Gerald Fennern both of Wabasso and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Randy in infancy, daughter Michelle, grandson Dane Altermatt, siblings Kenneth, Joel, Judith and Lillian.
Blessed be his memory.