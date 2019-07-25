Home

Diane Marie Heiderscheit

Diane Marie Heiderscheit, 54, of Redwood Falls died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 from St. Michael's Catholic Church of Morgan with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Morgan. Visitation will be held one hour prior at St. Michael's Catholic Church from 10 until 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 25 to July 29, 2019
