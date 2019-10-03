Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH
7380 Afton Road
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH
7380 Afton Road
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Sanborn, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Sanborn, MN
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Sanborn, MN
Diane Nora (Runck) Ohlemann


1937 - 2019
Diane Nora (Runck) Ohlemann Obituary
Diane Nora (Runck) Ohlemann, devoted and joy filled follower of Jesus, 82, of Oakdale, formerly of Gibbon, fell asleep in the Lord September 26, 2019 surrounded by the loving care of her family. She now is in paradise with her savior, Jesus.
Visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., Memorial Service at noon, and burial of her earthly body in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery to await the resurrection. Arrangements with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Condolences may be left at www.sturmfh.com.
She was born September 22, 1937 in Springfield to William L. and Nora (Isaksen) Runck.
Diane enjoyed nature, fishing and golf. She especially had a lifelong love of being in a boat and on a lake. She also enjoyed painting and singing in choirs. Diane had a deep faith in and love for her savior. She served faithfully in many ministries and leaves a wonderful legacy of children and grandchildren who walk in the Lord and serve in ministry. Prayer was a daily discipline, and she filled many journals and updated her written lists as her family grew. She was beautiful inside and out with love of her savior shining through her actions.
She is survived by her husband John of 61 years, three children: Nora (John) Foster, Clay (Carol) Ohlemann and Renee (Todd) Messner, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren (and two more on the way this December). Also survived by her beloved brothers Dennis (Nina) Runck and Lowell Runck, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was receded in death by her parents, sister, Elaine Erickson, brothers in law Ronald Olson, Ken Erickson and Raymond Plotz, sisters-in-law Diane Runck and Audrey Plotz.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
