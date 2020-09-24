1/1
Diane (Robben) Steffen
1958 - 2020
Diane Steffen, 61, of Franklin, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 from Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Morton, with burial at a later date in the Morton City Cemetery, Morton. Visitation will be held Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Diane was born October 17, 1958 to Vern and Betty (Tucker) Robben in Redwood Falls. She grew up in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School.
In May 1978 she married Richard Steffen at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church of Morton. They lived in New Ulm and Redwood Falls before settling back into Franklin.
Diane was a stay at home mom and loved every moment of this life. She was a member of Zion Lutheran and a member the Zion Altar Guild.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Richard of Franklin; children – daughter Stacy (Ben) Dickman of Worthington, son Brian (Rachel) Steffen of Akron, Ohio, son Jason Steffen of Wabasso, daughter Jenny (Andy) Sorensen of Redwood Falls, and son Michael Steffen of Redwood Falls; siblings – Carol Robben of Windom, Duane Robben of Morgan, Sandy Ridley of Slayton and Linda Robben of Franklin.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Betty Robben and brother Dale Robben.
Blessed be her memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
