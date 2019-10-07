|
|
Don Christensen, 81, of Redwood Falls, passed away at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale September 25, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Don was born to Poul and Valborg (Thompsen) Christensen September 7, 1938 in Ortonville. He lived in a few communities while growing up.
He had served in the U.S. Army.
Don met Carolyn Pequin in Marshall, and they were married April 7, 1961 at the English Lutheran Church of Marshall. In 1964, Don and Carolyn moved to Redwood Falls where Don worked for Conoco, Texaco and Sinclair Gas stations for many years.
Don loved to watch war and western movies and enjoyed reading. He loved to have and had many loyal dogs over the years. Don loved to spend time with his family; he so enjoyed his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; son, Steve (Shawna) Christensen of Sherburn and son, Tim Christensen of Redwood Falls; two grandchildren, Dalton Hacker of Morgan and Emma Lavely of Licking, Mo.; four step-granddaughters; 12 step-great grandchildren and two step-great-great grandchildren; brother, Vern (Marlys) Christensen of Sioux Falls, S. D.; brother in law, Gene (Janet) Pequin of Marshall; sister in law, Diane Berg of Redwood Falls and many nieces and nephews, special friend Cheryl Hansen and our dog Tucker.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Poul and Valborg; sister, Lillian (Charles) McCarthy; parents in law, Art and Emma Pequin; nephew Bob McCarthy and many brother and sister in laws.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019