Mass of Christian Burial for Donald "JR" Goblish, Jr., 57, of St. Bonifacius, formerly of Vesta, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Sunset Funeral Chapel in Echo. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Vesta.
Donald "JR" George Goblish, Jr. was born June 17, 1962, in Redwood Falls to Donald and Judy (Turbes) Goblish. JR grew up on the family farm near Vesta, attended elementary school in Vesta through sixth grade and graduated from Wabasso High School in 1980. He was baptized and received his sacraments from the Holy Name Catholic Church in Vesta. JR attended the Granite Falls Vocational Technical School for Tool and Die training.
JR worked in a variety of locations including Longmont, Colo., Alexandria, the Twin Cities and most recently was working as a Senior CAD Designer for Abbott Laboratories (formerly St. Jude Medical) in Plymouth. JR loved his work. He improved pacemakers, earned many patents and helped to save many lives.
Although he did not have children of his own, he was a wonderful uncle. He was kind and generous to his nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were his own. He also was quite fond of his French Bulldog and constant companion of 10 years, 'Lil Boy Blu. JR enjoyed playing cards, especially poker, woodworking and fishing.
JR died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia after a lengthy battle with esophageal cancer.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Goblish, of Vesta, siblings Stephen (and Carol) Goblish of Milroy, Bill (and Terri) Goblish of Vesta, Pamela Goblish (and special friend Kevin) of St. Bonifacius, Laura (and Brian) Pehrson of Marshall, Diane Anderson of Vesta, his Bulldog Blu, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, stillborn niece Mariah and other extended family.
