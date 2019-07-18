Home

Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Donald J. Petermann

Donald J. Petermann Obituary
Donald J. Petermann, 86, of Redwood Falls passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Redwood Falls. In accordance with Donald's wishes, no public services will be held.
Memorials are preferred to the Carris Health -Redwood Falls Hospital Hospice program.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 18 to July 22, 2019
