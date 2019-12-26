|
Donald Noon, 58, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Wanda, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Carris Health-Redwood Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 11 - 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mathias Catholic Cemetery in Wanda at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald Lee Noon was born September 2, 1961 in Spokane, Wash. to Donald, Sr. and Irene (Gallagher) Noon. In 1971, Donald moved to Minnesota, and in 1972 he became a foster child of Elizabeth Jenniges Sorenson where he lived with the family on a farm near Wanda. He attended and graduated from Wabasso High School.
After his schooling, he became employed with SEI in Redwood Falls. He worked various jobs including the railroad in Morton, cleaning the Redwood Valley High School cafeteria, the recycling center for many years, the salvage yard in Seaforth and his last job with SEI was packing popcorn and coffee.
In 1990, Donald moved into a REM home in Redwood Falls until 1995 when he moved in with Martha and Stephen Quesenberry until 2015 when he re-entered REM housing. Donald volunteered for many years at the Westside Clothing Center and retired in 2018. He participated in many sports over the years with Special Olympics and traveled to Vermont to ski with the team where he won a bronze medal. He was also active with the People First Organization.
Donald loved watching westerns and the Price is Right and was the biggest fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He loved people and enjoyed visiting with them. He was a man of many questions. Most of all, Donald loved spending time with his family.
Donald is survived by his siblings: Patricia Beranek of Wanda, Jerry (Leona) Jenniges of Mendota Heights, Kay Hirsch of Wabasso, James Jenniges of St. Paul, Jane Jenniges (Patrick) of Los Angeles, Carol Atkins of Wabasso, Marilyn (Tom) Eykyn of Eagan, Martha Quesenberry of Redwood Falls and John Jenniges (Chris) of East Grand Forks; biological brother Ronald Noon of Wadena; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; special friends Fred and Jenny Bloedow of Redwood Falls and John and Doreen Jensen of Redwood Falls and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his foster parents Elizabeth Jenniges Sorenson and Lowell Sorenson.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020