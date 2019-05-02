|
Donna J. Sparby, 74, of Apple Valley, passed away April 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 4 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran, Apple Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials to Feed My Starving Children.
Donna was committed to her job as an accountant at Pepsi Bottling Group for 40 years, working her way up to a team leader in the accounting department, before retiring in 2007. She was a long-time member at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran church in Apple Valley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who loved to spoil her dog Lucy.
Donna had a giving spirit, often donating to various charitable organizations.
She is survived by son John (Jocelyn) Sparby; grandchildren Taber (Krista), Tasha Sparby and Jordan Sparby; brother Phillip (Janet) Cheney; sister Robin (Ben) Anderson; nephews Chris and Tony (Jess) Cheney; great-niece and -nephew Mackenzie and Jaxson Cheney; ex-husband Robert Sparby; special friend Gayl Werner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Harriet Cheney.
