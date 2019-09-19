|
Donna Marie Helget, 87, of Sleepy Eye died September 16, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye.
Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and will continue Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye.
There will be a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4 p.m. and a Parish Prayer Service at 7 p.m., both Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski and Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Donna was born September 26, 1931, at home in Redwood County to Leo and Ann (Bernardy) Rohlik. She grew up on the family farm near Seaforth and was a member of St. Anne's Wabasso class of 1949.
On April 14, 1953, Donna married Marvin Helget at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Seaforth. Following their wedding, the couple moved to the Helget family farm near Sleepy Eye and together they raised five children.
Donna was a dedicated farm wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Council of Catholic Women, Catholic Aid Association and a devoted supporter of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.
She loved playing bingo, watching old game shows, fishing, reading, gardening and was an avid Twins fan. She was faithful, kind, hard-working, loyal and completely devoted to God and family.
Donna is survived by her children, Annie (Mike) Guldan, Mike (Candy) Helget, Jim Helget, Kevin Helget and Jeff Helget; grandchildren, Nate (Donna) Guldan, Laura (Nick) Cierzan, Brian (Rachel) Guldan, Dustin (Becky) Helget, Kaily (Anthony) Hauck, Riley Helget, Samantha (Derek Plombon), Shelby Helget, J.J. (Nicole) Helget, Jessie (Andrew) Incorvaja and Justine Helget; great-grandchildren, Caden, Ty and Landry Guldan, Sam and Ava Cierzan, Drew, Jake and Brie Guldan, Bella and Dylan Helget, Kolton Helget and Abigail and Carter Helget; her sister, Elizabeth Russell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Leroy Panitzke and Lucille and Bob Brand; sisters-in-law, Marian Rohlik, Jackie Schlenner and Eileen Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin in 1999; her parents, Leo and Ann Rohlik; her parents-in-law, Louis and Mary Helget; brothers, Bernard Rohlik, Eugene Rohlik and Duane Rohlik; sister, Clara Ryan; sister in infancy, Glorian; brothers-in-law, Doug Russell and Don Ryan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernard and Dolores Helget, Edwin and Alice Helget, Stan and Elvira Wiltscheck and Ray and Adela Tauer.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019