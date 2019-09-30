|
|
Doris Borman, 85, of Morton, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at River Valley Health and Rehab Center in Redwood Falls.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Doris Borman was born August 1, 1934 to Harry and Florence (Strain) Spanton in Marietta. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1952.
On September 3, 1955, Doris married Gerald Borman and they were married for 56 years.
Doris is survived by her children: Tom (Wendy) Borman of Redwood Falls, Jeff (Debra) Borman of Hopkins and Donna (Brian) Rupp of New London; grandchildren: Tara, Samantha and Emily Borman, Matthew and Sean Borman and Amanda Rupp; sister Joyce Abner of Canby; nephew Wayne Humbolt of Alexandria and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and three sisters.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019