Doris H. Schramm, 92, of Redwood Falls, passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at Carris Health – Redwood Falls Hospital.
Funeral Services were held Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Interment was in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Doris was born December 4, 1926 in Willow Lake Township, Redwood County, to Otto and Rose (Guggisberg) Siekmann. She was baptized January 1, 1927 and was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church -Willow Lake Township. Doris attended Country School District 94 through the eighth grade and graduated from Wabasso High School in 1944. Upon moving to Redwood Falls in 1945, she worked as a waitress at the Silver Dime Cafe, at Harold's Shoe Store and at Strutware factory until her marriage.
On December 6, 1947, Doris was united in marriage to Ernest K. Schramm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Willow Lake Township. Doris stayed home to raise her family and taught Sunday School for more than 30 years. In later years, she worked as a cook at Wood Dale Nursing Home and at Morgan's Red Owl Bakery.
Doris was a member of the Ladies Aid Society at St. John's Lutheran Church. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Doris enjoyed camping, cooking, gardening and sewing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Doris is survived by her children: Diane Sonnichsen of Redwood Falls, Steven (Deb) Schramm of Redwood Falls and Janine (Wayne) Zimmer of Morton; grandchildren: Annette (Chris) Redding, Danielle Sonnichsen (Mike Jones), Matthew (Mandy Rathman) Sonnichsen, Amy (Frank) Arguello, Bill Schramm, Ben (Sara) Schramm, Rebecca (Mark) Zenk, Krista Zimmer and Ryan Zimmer; 13 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest in 1999, son Wayne in 1978 and siblings: Earl, Roy, Elmer, Roland, Vernon, Glen, Otto and Alan Siekmann, Evelyn Milbrett, Arline Brandes and Lillie Schroeder and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from July 18 to July 25, 2019