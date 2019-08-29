Home

Doris Mae (Michaelis) Hanson


1929 - 2019
Doris Mae (Michaelis) Hanson Obituary
Doris Mae Hanson, 89, of Brainerd, passed away August 23, 2019 at her home. A memorial service for Doris will be held Thursday, August, 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center, 512 S. 8th St., Brainerd. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Caring for Doris and her family: Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home, Brainerd. www.halvorson-taylor.com.
Doris was born in Morton to Wilbert and Sadie (Larson) Michaelis September 30, 1929.
She married Kenneth Hanson, and together they had a daughter, Karmie.
Doris taught elementary school for 30 years, she retired from the Brainerd School District. She also taught AARP defensive driving for 18 years.
Doris belonged to First Congregation Church, Lakes Area Presbyterian, the American Legion Auxiliary, The Moose Lodge Auxiliary and Lakes Area Senior Center.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karmie; granddaughter, Allison Tenney; great-grandson, Darren Tenney; cousin, LeRoy Lothert and many friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brother, Wilbert Michaelis, Jr.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
