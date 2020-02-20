|
Dorothy A. Huseby, 73, of Victoria and formerly Belview passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 surrounded by family at NC Little Hospice in Edina.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday February 21, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Victoria. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and Friday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Dorothy Ann Huseby was born January 9, 1947, to Burton and Orleen (Anderson) Weidemann in Redwood Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Belview and graduated from Belview High School in 1964.
On January 30, 1965, she married Harold Huseby at First Lutheran Church.
After marriage, Dorothy became a member of Rock Dell Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, directed the Rock Dell Centennial church choir and served as a member and officer of the Ladies Aid.
Dorothy worked for more than 30 years in court administration, first in Redwood County and then later in Yellow Medicine County, retiring in 2009. Appointed by Governor Perpich in 1983, Dorothy served on the Minnesota Hazardous Waste Management Board. Between 1974 and 1987, Dorothy stayed home to raise her children and help Harold on the farm. Her kindness, diligence and positive nature made everything better.
Dorothy and Harold enjoyed traveling and took many vacations across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They also explored several countries throughout Europe over the years. Most of all, Dorothy loved spending time with her husband, her children and their spouses and her grandchildren at their lake home, making everyone feel special and loved.
In 2011, Dorothy and Harold retired from farming and moved to Victoria to be closer to family. Dorothy loved that this provided more regular opportunities to see her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy passed away February 15, 2020, at the age of 73 at the N.C. Little Hospice House in Edina.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Huseby, children and their spouses: Ted Huseby (Matthew Farner) of Minneapolis, Ingrid (Ryan) Kleinjan of New Brighton and grandchildren Harrison and Annika Kleinjan; mother, Orleen Weidemann; siblings Barb Cole, Marge Sebey, Jim (Maureen) Weidemann and Debbie (Andy) Anderson; siblings-in-law Wes (Bev) Huseby and Harriet (Bill) Olson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Burton Weidemann; parents-in-law, Harry and Bernice Huseby and brothers-in-law, Denny Cole and John Sebey.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020