Dorothy Anna Gransee, 87, of Sanborn died September 19, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield. Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Springfield Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
A livestream of the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/spfldmnumc.
The clergy will be Pastor Rick Frederickson. Interment will be at the Sanborn City Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Dorothy Anna Crippen Gransee was born at the Redwood Falls hospital September 7, 1933 to Franklin Peter Crippen and Mildred Vassel Davis. She graduated from Sanborn Public School in 1951 and the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture in 1953.
She married Dean Gransee of Hayfield October 3, 1953.
Dorothy was involved in 4-H for 10 years as a member and 15 years as an adult leader. She won the 1951 Minnesota State Fair Top 4-H Dairy Member award. The dairy herd she and Dean developed as D&D Holsteins was the top dairy herd in Cottonwood County for a number of years and won several Holstein show awards.
Dorothy sewed her own formals, suits, wedding dress (now in the Springfield museum), children's clothes and home decorations. As the 4-H clothing leader she taught several girls sewing and tailoring skills.
Dorothy and Dean hosted 4-H and Youth for Understanding exchange students from Japan, Norway, Brazil and Argentina. She helped edit the Sanborn Centennial book and 125th anniversary update and served as the historian for the Springfield United Methodist Church. Dorothy researched the family genealogical history, spending countless hours poring over copies of old census and land records as well as newspaper clippings.
Dorothy is survived by children: Dora (Christopher) Hart, Plymouth; Dennis (Gloria) Gransee, Jamestown, N.D.; Dan (Betty) Gransee, Waseca and Dick Gransee of Sanborn; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband, Dean; parents Frank and Mildred Crippen; in-laws Walter and Salena Gransee.