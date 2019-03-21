|
Dorothy Dvorak, 87, formerly of Sioux Falls, S.D., died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Gil-Mor Manor Nursing Home in Morgan.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tammy (Doug) Houle of Redwood Falls; son, Jay Dvorak of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Shandy Dvorak of Sioux Falls, Jordan Houle of Bismark, N.D., Hannah Houle of Bismark and Gabrielle Houle of Redwood Falls and brother, Rob (Darlene) Hegr of Sturgis, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Anna (Bohac) Hegr; husband Alvin and a daughter in infancy.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019
