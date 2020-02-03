Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Cooper) Heaton


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Cooper) Heaton Obituary
Dorothy Heaton, 94, of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls. Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Dorothy was born to John and Hazel (Short) Cooper May 14, 1925 in New London, Iowa. She graduated from New London High School in 1943 where she enjoyed spending time with her friends and singing in the choir.
After high school she worked in the office of Sheaffer Pen Company in Mt. Pleasant.
On April 11, 1948 she married Austin Heaton, a WWII veteran and graduate of Iowa Wesleyan College who worked for Production Credit Association. Together they had two sons; Alan in 1950 and Steven in 1953.
In 1961 the family moved to Maynard, Iowa, where Austin worked as a sales manager for an ag supply company. For a few years there she worked as a secretary for the principal of the West Central Schools.
In 1966 the family moved again, settling in Redwood Falls where Austin worked in agricultural sales for Land O' Lakes until his retirement.
Dorothy was an active volunteer in the hospital auxiliary for many years and at the local senior center where she liked to show travel videos and help in the kitchen serving meals. She has been honored as the Redwood County Senior Citizen of the Year.
Dorothy enjoyed conversations and time spent with friends and family. She always maintained a flower garden with iris, peony and gladioli being favorites. Dorothy also had a fondness of feeding the birds that would stop by to grace her with a song.
She is survived by her sons, Alan (Kris) of Shoreview and Steven (Dawn) of Spencer, Iowa, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and special friend Russ Swigart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Austin, sister Geneva, brothers Virgil and John and special friend Jerry Schjaastad.
Blessed be her memory.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -