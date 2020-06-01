Dorothy Leopold, 92, of Morgan and formerly of Sanborn died May 27, 2020, at Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Morgan.
Service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Morgan Monday at 11 a.m.
The clergy will be Pastor John Paustian. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Sanborn with a graveside service at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Morgan, Martin Luther College or Minnesota Valley High School. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield.
Dorothy Mae Leopold was born December 27, 1927 to Clara (Drusch) Ricke in Morgan. She was baptized March 28, 1928 and confirmed April 6, 1941 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan. Dorothy attended country school District 109 through eighth grade and then graduated from Morgan High School in 1945.
On September 20, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to Bruce Leopold at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan. The couple made their home in Sanborn where they raised their two daughters.
Dorothy worked for Bassett's and Morgan Meat Locker and then worked for the Sanborn Post Office for more than 35 years.
The couple moved to Morgan in 1994, and she resided there until moving to Gil-Mor Haven and lived the last year at Gil-Mor Manor. She was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn and current member of Zion Lutheran Church in Morgan where she was active in the ladies aid and the altar guild. Dorothy loved the outdoors, fishing year round and hunting and time at the girls' cabins. Her hobbies included watching and playing sports, playing cards, golfing, woodworking, hobby and card clubs, singing in choirs and playing harmonica, accordion and trumpet. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends.
Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her joyful personality will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her children – Barb Leopold of New Ulm and Patty (Dale) Trebesch of Morgan; four grandchildren – Jamie (Krista) Trebesch of Redwood Falls, Cory (Sarah) Trebesch of Morgan, Terry (McKenzie Jensen) Trebesch of Morgan and Amy (Paul) Therkilsen of Sanborn; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother Clara, husband Bruce in 2002, brother Edwin J. Ricke, greatgrandchild Morgan Trebesch and many aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.