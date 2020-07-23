1/1
Douglas Norman Sherman
1928 - 2020
Douglas Norman Sherman, 91, of Franklin, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 from the Franklin Community Center in Franklin, with burial to follow at the Franklin City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Franklin Community Center.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Douglas Sherman, son to Joseph and Nora (Johnson) Sherman, was born October 14, 1928 in Franklin where he was raised and attended school. Douglas served in the Army for Post WWII.
He married Laurie (Olson) Leonard in Franklin in 1951. Together they raised five children.
Douglas was the owner of Sinclair Station for 25 years leaving in 1978. He then started working at the Franklin Nursing home from 1979-84. In his early years he was a member of the fire department and American Legion.
Douglas married Pearl Nelson March 16, 1984.
Douglas passed away at his home in Franklin July 17, 2020.
Douglas is survived by his children – Mark (Debbie) Sherman of Algona, Iowa, Debra (Jack) Schloesser of Stacy, Todd (Peggy) Sherman of Franklin, Joseph (fiance Rachel Rogers) Sherman of Corona, Calif.; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie Sherman and wife, Pearl Sherman, great-grandson, Theodore Seibert, step-son, James Leonard and sister, Joy Maust.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our families have always had connections. Our prayers are with you.
Audrey and Deb Jensen Family
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

I'm going to miss him. He was a good friend and always so happy go lucky. Would do anything for you.
Dean E Mathiowetz
Friend
