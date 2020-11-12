Duane "Stix" Sawatzky, 65, of Redwood Falls, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carris Health – Redwood Hospital, following a battle with esophageal cancer.
According to Stix's wishes, no services will be held.
Stix is survived by his siblings: Robert (Marrilynn) Sawatzky of Park Rapids, Jack Sawatzky of Park Rapids, Jim Sawatzky of Walker and Eugene (LeAnn) Sawatzky of St. Louis Park; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Harold Sawatzky and Wilma (Carl) Lindstrom.