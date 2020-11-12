1/
Duane "Stix" Sawatzky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane "Stix" Sawatzky, 65, of Redwood Falls, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carris Health – Redwood Hospital, following a battle with esophageal cancer.
According to Stix's wishes, no services will be held.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Stix is survived by his siblings: Robert (Marrilynn) Sawatzky of Park Rapids, Jack Sawatzky of Park Rapids, Jim Sawatzky of Walker and Eugene (LeAnn) Sawatzky of St. Louis Park; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Harold Sawatzky and Wilma (Carl) Lindstrom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved