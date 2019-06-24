Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Walnut Grove Funeral Home
520 Main St
Walnut Grove, MN 56180
(507) 859-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Swenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane "Dude" Swenson

Obituary Flowers

Duane "Dude" Swenson Obituary
Duane "Dude" Swenson, 62, of Tracy, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sanford Sioux Falls Medical Center after a brief illness.
Memorial Services were held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Walnut Grove.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Dude is survived by his children: Jaycob Swenson (special friend Jackie Shoop) and Billie (Adam) Ritter all of Rockford; grandson Gavin Ritter; mother Edith Swenson of Walnut Grove and siblings: Donald, Jr. (Joan) Swenson of Sleepy Eye, Dennis (Trish) Swenson of Madelia, Doug (JoAnn) Swenson of Sioux Falls, Deb (Dale) Pacholl of Walnut Grove and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 24 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.