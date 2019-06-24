|
Duane "Dude" Swenson, 62, of Tracy, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sanford Sioux Falls Medical Center after a brief illness.
Memorial Services were held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Walnut Grove.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.
Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Dude is survived by his children: Jaycob Swenson (special friend Jackie Shoop) and Billie (Adam) Ritter all of Rockford; grandson Gavin Ritter; mother Edith Swenson of Walnut Grove and siblings: Donald, Jr. (Joan) Swenson of Sleepy Eye, Dennis (Trish) Swenson of Madelia, Doug (JoAnn) Swenson of Sioux Falls, Deb (Dale) Pacholl of Walnut Grove and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from June 24 to June 27, 2019
