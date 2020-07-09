1/
Edward B. Holzerland
Edward B. Holzerland, 74, of Mendota Heights and formerly of New Ulm, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home in Mendota Heights. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 from Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls, with burial to follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Seaforth. Visitation will be held at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home on Friday from 2 until 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home
111 South Halvorson St
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-8359
