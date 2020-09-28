Edwin Harry Schroeder, 96, died peacefully September 22, 2020, at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Redwood Falls.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Olivia City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Middle Creek Methodist Church and Faith Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

He was born November 17, 1923, to Harry and Esther Schroeder at the family farm in Flora Township. He was baptized and confirmed at the Middle Creek United Methodist Church and was a member until moving to Olivia in 1991, when he became a member of Faith United Methodist Church. He went to Country School District 22 and then began farming.

On February 28, 1954, he married Carol Nordby. Together the next 66 years they farmed, raised their family, retired and moved to Olivia. This last year they were in Redwood Falls first residing at Wood Dale and more recently River Valley. They had three children, Jolene, Dean and Dale. Edwin enjoyed spending time visiting with his family and friends, and sharing stories with his grandchildren. He enjoyed farming, raising animals, especially cattle. His hobbies included doing woodworking, bowling, taking motors and things apart to recycle, playing bingo, doing puzzles and word finds.

They enjoyed taking bus trips, especially "mystery tours" after they retired.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons: Dean (Marj) and their children Rachel and Macius, Dale (Lisa) and their sons Jacob and Colby; daughter, Jolene Bunting and her sons Joshua and Jason; sister, June Raarup and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Esther; sister Gladys (Don) Duehn and brothers-in-law Arnold Lueck and Jerry Raarup.

Blessed be his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store