Elaine E. Barnes, 92, of Lamberton died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton.
A Private Family Service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 from Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in Redwood Falls Cemetery, Redwood Falls. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Elaine Esther Barnes was born January 15, 1928 to Millard and Lena (McGuire) Royer in Lamberton. She attended school in Wanda and later in Lamberton.
Elaine married Gillette Barnes June 5, 1948 in Redwood Falls.
Elaine and Gillette made their home in Redwood Falls, where they raised eight children. Elaine worked for Zytec for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church (formerly Church of Christ), where she was in Ladies Circle and deaconess and choir member. Later she joined Redwood Alliance Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of Rebekahs, a branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
Elaine is survived by her children: David Barnes of Minneapolis, Raymond (Mary) Barnes of St. Louis Park, Jerry (Marilyn) Barnes of Albert Lea, John (Sue Block) Barnes of Hamburg, Brenda Milleson of Redwood Falls, Patty (Craig) Haugen of Redwood Falls, Gail (George) Kates of Redwood Falls and Neil (Janan) Barnes of Tucson, Ariz. She is also survived by 41 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Lyle (Marla) Royer of New Ulm.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Lena Royer; husband, Gillette and five grandchildren; siblings: brother, Orville Royer, sisters, Geneva Gluth and Doris Barker.
Blessed be her memory.