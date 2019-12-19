|
Elaine Wood, 90, of rural Morgan, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Wealshire of Bloomington.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23 at St. John Lutheran Church in Morgan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Monday. Interment will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The family requests guests wear Christmas colors in honor of Elaine's favorite season.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019