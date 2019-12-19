Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Services - Redwood Valley Funeral Home
612 Northwood Dr
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
(507) 637-5877
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Wood

Send Flowers
Elaine Wood Obituary
Elaine Wood, 90, of rural Morgan, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Wealshire of Bloomington.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 23 at St. John Lutheran Church in Morgan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Monday. Interment will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The family requests guests wear Christmas colors in honor of Elaine's favorite season.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -