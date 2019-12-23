|
|
Elaine Wood, 90, of rural Morgan, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Wealshire of Bloomington.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Morgan.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church Monday.
Interment will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
The family requests guests wear Christmas colors in honor of Elaine's favorite season.
Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elaine Wood was born March 13, 1929 to Gustav and Amanda (Krueger) Reek in Flora Township in Renville County. She graduated from Renville High School in 1947.
On December 30, 1949 Elaine married William Wood at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Flora Township.
Elaine is survived by her children: Reg (Alice) Wood of Franklin and Karen Doerr of Richfield; grandchildren: Chris (Jean) Wood of Franklin and Nicole Doerr (Rodrigo Molina) of Andover; great-granddaughter Victoria Molina; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Mikes of Willmar and Valerie Reek of Plymouth and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill in 2016, sons: Gary in 2005 and David in infancy and four brothers: Ervin, Orlyn, Dallas and Harold Reek.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019