Eldon "Eldie" Steinhaus, 92, of Morgan, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Gilmor Manor in Morgan of natural causes.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Morgan.
Eldon "Eldie" Edward Steinhaus was born December 4, 1927 to Oscar and Bertha (Jannisch) Steinhaus on the family farm near Morgan. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Morgan. Eldie attended country school through the eighth grade.
On July 3, 1949, Eldie married Delene Schwerzler in Morgan. Together the couple lived and farmed near Morgan. They later moved into town in 1961. Eldie drove truck for many years and worked for the elevator. He also managed the Morgan liquor store.
Eldie was very handy and was always willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed riding motorcycle and having coffee in town with friends, and going deer and pheasant hunting.
Eldie loved spending time with his family, especially during holidays and special gatherings. He was always there to help them in every way he was able to.
Eldon is survived by his children: Pam (Bob) Larsen of Marshall, Deb (Gary) Kerkhoff of Franklin, Larry Steinhaus of Springfield, Gary Steinhaus of Morgan, Renae Fisher of Morgan, Michelle (Mark) Selbrade of Medford and Troy Steinhaus of Minneapolis; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Delene, son Dan, sister Florence Forbrook, brother Armin Steinhaus, daughter-in-law Linda Steinhaus and brother-in-law Darryl Schwerzler.