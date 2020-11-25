1/
Eleanor "Ellie" Baune
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The funeral service for Eleanor 'Ellie' Baune, 86, of Vesta will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall.
A walk through visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the Remembrance Center.
Interment will follow the service at the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Vesta.
Masks are required at all indoor events and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.
Ellie died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Prairie Home Hospice Lockwood House in Marshall.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
100 North Ave
Echo, MN 56237
(507) 925-4145
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved