The funeral service for Eleanor 'Ellie' Baune, 86, of Vesta will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall.
A walk through visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the Remembrance Center.
Interment will follow the service at the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery in Vesta.
Masks are required at all indoor events and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.
Ellie died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Prairie Home Hospice Lockwood House in Marshall.
Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.